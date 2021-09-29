Harvest of the Month-Apples
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for apples, September’s Harvest of the Month.
Skillet Apple Pie
INGREDIENTS:
3 apples (about 3 cups, chopped). Honey crisp, Gala, McIntosh, Granny Smith or other variety.
1 Tbsp. butter (or coconut oil)
2 Tbsp. water
1 Tbsp. maple syrup
½ tsp ground cinnamon or Apple pie spice
⅛ tsp salt
1/4 c. granola
1/4 c vanilla yogurt or ice cream
Method:
1. Cut apples into pieces (about ½-1″ cubes).
2. Heat skillet and add butter, allowing to melt.
3. Put apple pieces into a skillet with 2 Tbsp. water. Cover the pan and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the apples become slightly soft and water is absorbed.
4. Cook for another 5 minutes, stirring every minute or so, until the apples become soft.
5. Add maple syrup, cinnamon and salt. Stir until well mixed.
6. Cook for about 5 more minutes, stirring every minute until the apples reach your desired softness!
Remove from heat and serve topped with vanilla yogurt or ice cream. Top with a sprinkle of granola.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.