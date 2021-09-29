Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Apples

Skillet Apple Pie
Skillet Apple Pie
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for apples, September’s Harvest of the Month.

Skillet Apple Pie

INGREDIENTS:

3 apples (about 3 cups, chopped). Honey crisp, Gala, McIntosh, Granny Smith or other variety.

1 Tbsp. butter (or coconut oil)

2 Tbsp. water

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

½ tsp ground cinnamon or Apple pie spice

⅛ tsp salt

1/4 c. granola

1/4 c vanilla yogurt or ice cream

Method:

1. Cut apples into pieces (about ½-1″ cubes).

2. Heat skillet and add butter, allowing to melt.

3. Put apple pieces into a skillet with 2 Tbsp. water. Cover the pan and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the apples become slightly soft and water is absorbed.

4. Cook for another 5 minutes, stirring every minute or so, until the apples become soft.

5. Add maple syrup, cinnamon and salt. Stir until well mixed.

6. Cook for about 5 more minutes, stirring every minute until the apples reach your desired softness!

Remove from heat and serve topped with vanilla yogurt or ice cream. Top with a sprinkle of granola.

Jackson in Action

