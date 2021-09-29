Advertisement

La Crosse encouraging inclusivity through “All Are Welcome” signs

"All Are Welcome" sign
"All Are Welcome" sign(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Anyone who’s visited Weigent Park in La Crosse over the last few days might have noticed some new signage in the area.

The La Crosse Parks Department is working to install signs saying “All Are Welcome” in parks throughout the city.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds says the concept stems from an incident that took place in the very park where the first signs went up.

“A family was spending time in Weigent Park, there was someone who had circled the park in a car and was yelling some insensitive things,” Reynolds recalled. “It was just a frustrating time for the city and for the sense that we are actually a welcoming community, but there are people who make it seem like we’re not.”

Conversations between city officials and the “Hate Has No Home Here” Campaign also lead to the creation of the signs.

Campaign co-organizer Josh Hertel is happy with the sign placements, as he says there have been many incidents of hate and bias that have happened in city parks.

“It’s just really important as a public space for us to stand up and really state that this is a space for everybody, everybody’s welcome here,” Hertel added.

Hertel is glad the city is taking a visible approach to inclusivity, and hopes the message resonates with minority groups in the community.

“We need to be very upfront about our values and about what we find to be acceptable and what we don’t find to be acceptable,” Hertel expressed. “I think we tend to go towards that path of least resistance and not engage, and I think we really do need to engage.”

Signs also went up at Cameron and Burns Park, but have since been taken down after being vandalized.

Reynolds says there will always be those who don’t agree with inclusive values, but the city needs to continue providing a welcoming community.

“We cannot change minds overnight, we cannot change hateful sentiment overnight, we’ve got a long road to go here,” Reynolds said. “These are little baby steps that we’re taking and it’s on the path of more and more and more steps, to the point where hopefully we don’t have our welcoming signs being vandalized in our parks.”

The direction from Reynolds is to get the signs back up as quickly as possible.

