LAURIE OSBERG

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

On Wednesday, September 15th, Laurie Osberg retired from the Wisconsin State Public Defenders office. Laurie worked for the Wisconsin State Public Defenders for 32 years providing legal counsel for her clients in the Eau Claire area. We want to congratulate her on her retirement and thank her for her dedication and service to her clients and staff. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

From her co-workers at the Eau Claire Public Defenders office

