Minnesota health care workers sue to block vaccine mandate

The lawsuit was filed in federal court late Monday against federal officials and about 20 providers that operate hospitals and clinics across Minnesota.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) MINNEAPOLIS - Nearly 200 Minnesota health workers are suing their employers to block a pending requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk getting fired. The lawsuit was filed in federal court late Monday against federal officials and about 20 providers that operate hospitals and clinics across Minnesota. It contends the lack of alternatives to vaccination infringes on the constitutional rights of those employees, who range from doctors and nurses to technicians. Minnesota Public Radio reports the lawsuit seeks a temporary injunction to bar any terminations or steps to put unvaccinated health workers on unpaid leave while the case plays out.

