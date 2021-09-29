Proposed bill connects farmers and food banks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As Hunger Action month comes to a close, a new bill is looking to invest millions of dollars connecting farms with food banks.

Gov. Tony Evers and other state officials hope the move will strengthen Wisconsin’s markets and help feed our communities.

The bill would set aside $20 million dollars in funding for grants. These grants would then be used by food banks and pantries to purchase food produced in Wisconsin.

While food insecurity in west central Wisconsin has lessened since the height of the pandemic, the need is still greater than before 2020.

Food banks such as Feed My People in Eau Claire said the bill will help fight food insecurity.

“We feel like it will be a big win for not only those producers and processors--the local farmers-- but also hungry people in the communities that we serve,” said Nancy Renkes, Feed My People Food Bank’s Executive Director. “A big win because knowing that we would have access to that type of food on a regular basis with no charge to us absolutely helps us.”

Renkes hopes the proposed program will work like one created last year called Farmers to Families.

Under that program, pre-packaged Wisconsin products went to nearby food banks and were distributed to those in need.

