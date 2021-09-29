Advertisement

Proposed bill connects farmers and food banks

By Maria Blough
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As Hunger Action month comes to a close, a new bill is looking to invest millions of dollars connecting farms with food banks.

Gov. Tony Evers and other state officials hope the move will strengthen Wisconsin’s markets and help feed our communities.

The bill would set aside $20 million dollars in funding for grants. These grants would then be used by food banks and pantries to purchase food produced in Wisconsin.

While food insecurity in west central Wisconsin has lessened since the height of the pandemic, the need is still greater than before 2020.

Food banks such as Feed My People in Eau Claire said the bill will help fight food insecurity.

“We feel like it will be a big win for not only those producers and processors--the local farmers-- but also hungry people in the communities that we serve,” said Nancy Renkes, Feed My People Food Bank’s Executive Director. “A big win because knowing that we would have access to that type of food on a regular basis with no charge to us absolutely helps us.”

Renkes hopes the proposed program will work like one created last year called Farmers to Families.

Under that program, pre-packaged Wisconsin products went to nearby food banks and were distributed to those in need.

If you would like to donate, volunteer or are in need of food, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff greeted and cheered until every last customer in line made it into the building at 6 a.m....
Hy-Vee grand opening in Eau Claire welcomes hundreds
Largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year claimed
The incident remains under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Man taken into custody after Trempealeau County drug bust
Joshua Cameron charged in St. Croix County.
New Richmond man sentenced for killing man in random gunfire
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue

Latest News

The United Way of Dunn County is hosting a free winter clothing event for those in need.
United Way of Dunn County hosting Winter Wear Open House
ECPD Crosswalk Enforcement Project
ECPD Crosswalk Enforcement Project (9/29/21)
Proposed Bill to Help Farmers and Food Banks
Proposed Bill to Help Farmers and Food Banks
Officers with the Eau Claire Police Department were monitoring intersections at Farwell and...
ECPD crosswalk enforcement project