Rainworks bingo project making a splash downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Morning Rotary is inviting the community to take part in Rainworks bingo, a project challenging you to find 16 images stenciled on downtown sidewalks. The catch, is that the images can only be seen when the sidewalk is wet.

The water-revealed images are placed in front of downtown sculptures and participating businesses from Brent Douglas Flowers to Ramone’s Ice Cream.

“It’s a fun family project, you can go around with water to reveal them but also, not a bad idea if it’s a rainy day to grab your umbrella and go out because now it’s much much easier to find everything,” laughs Tom Giles with Eau Claire Morning Rotary.

Participants who find and take pictures of each hidden image will be eligible to win prizes.

The images were created by laying stencils on the sidewalk and spraying concrete sealer on them.

Giles says they started this project in efforts to help fundraise for local non profits amid the ongoing pandemic.

“With the pandemic, fundraising has been a huge challenge so trying to come up with ways to raise money that we can donate to other nonprofits and keep social distancing and all of that, in play,” Giles says.

To find the image locations and participate in the contest, people must pick up bingo cards from any of the five participating downtown businesses: Brent Douglas Flowers, Chippewa Valley Floral, Ninja Restaurant, Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor and Shift Cyclery & Coffee Bar.

Participants then take photos of themselves next to the sidewalk images and get stickers from the businesses to fully complete their bingo cards.

The deadline to submit Rainworks bingo cards to the Morning Rotary Club is October 15.

See here to learn more about Eau Clarie Morning Rotary.

