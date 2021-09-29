Rodgers prepares to face Steelers for first time since Super Bowl XLV

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s hard to believe. Aaron Rodgers has not faced the Steelers since Super Bowl 45.

He missed the last 2 matches with broken collar bones.

Rodgers and Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger have combined to make 469 NFL starts, yet have faced off against one another only twice total.

The veterans are each trying to add another Super Bowl win to their resumes late in their careers, now more than a decade removed from that Super Bowl showdown.

“I think the only guy on this roster that was there for that was Ben probably,” Rodgers said. “I have always followed his career pretty closely. He has had a great career, hall of fame career. It is strange how that happened, 2013 and 2017 breaking my collar bone and missing both of those games (against the Steelers). You know I am closer to playing against Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene than some of these guys that are playing now, having not played against them.”

Greene last played for Pittsburgh 10 years before Rodgers was drafted, and it’s now the 11st season since Rodgers last saw the Steelers. One of the guys he’ll will have to look out for in the present is game-wrecking former Badger T.J. Watt. That is, if Watt returns from a groin injury that kept him out last week.

“He is a difference maker,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t played against him, but you know the kind of ability and talent. He could have been the defensive player of the year probably the last 3-4 years. Definitely last year, and the year before. He had an incredible year. He’s a guy you have to account for, for sure. I mean he is a premier pass rusher and premier athlete in the league and he is a difference maker. (I am) hoping that groin is maybe not quite ready.”

Watt was reportedly close to playing last week with his groin injury and was limited today at Pittsburgh’s practice. Watt signed a 4-year extension this summer that made him the highest paid defensive player in the NFL. Watt, of course, was available to the Packers with the 29th pick in the 2017, but the team traded back and the Steelers took him with pick #30.

