SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 28th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A full slate of volleyball action in the Cloverbelt Conference, Altoona hosting Baldwin-Woodville and UW-Eau Claire continuing their fantastic season!

On the cross country path, the Chi-Hi Cardinals host an invitational at Lake Wissota and in the pool, the Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North girls swim it out!

Plus, the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds football team prepares for their first conference game against UW-Stevens Point.

