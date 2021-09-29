Advertisement

Two Freedom Riders to visit Central Wisconsin

FILE - In this May 15, 1961 file photo, a bus bearing Freedom Riders leaves the station as they...
FILE - In this May 15, 1961 file photo, a bus bearing Freedom Riders leaves the station as they resumed their rides through the South in Montgomery, Ala. Jimmy Allen Ruth, the Trailways bus driver for the 1961 group of Nashville Freedom Riders, has died, his family said Saturday, June 5, 2021. The Freedom Rides Movement of 1961 started in Washington, D.C. by 13 men and women who traveled to the South by bus and train to force desegregation of interstate transportation facilities. (AP Photo, File)(Anonymous | AP)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year marks the 60th anniversary of the start of The Freedom Rides as part of the civil rights movement.

It all started in spring of 1961. The original 13 riders organized buses to the south to contest segregation in cities that weren’t recognizing new federal laws saying segregated buses were unlawful.

One of those original 13, Charles Person, and another of the freedom riders, Joan Browning, will be in central Wisconsin in the coming days to share their stories during that time in history.

Colin Hanson, an organizers for the series “A Walk In Their Shoes,” joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss.

“The Freedom Riders as civil rights activists fit our program,” Hanson said, also a 5th grade teacher for the Edgar school district. “An opportunity to go back in the past and learn from somebody who was there to give that personal account, and that information that our textbooks can’t provide.”

Person and Browning will speak at the UWSP-Wausau campus on Tuesday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m. It will take place inside the UW Center for Engagement Building. It’s free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing will be required. Following the presentation, Person and Browning will be available to sign their books.

For more information, click here. And you can listen to Colin’s interview segment for additional details.

