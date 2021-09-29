Two Freedom Riders to visit Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This year marks the 60th anniversary of the start of The Freedom Rides as part of the civil rights movement.

It all started in spring of 1961. The original 13 riders organized buses to the south to contest segregation in cities that weren’t recognizing new federal laws saying segregated buses were unlawful.

One of those original 13, Charles Person, and another of the freedom riders, Joan Browning, will be in central Wisconsin in the coming days to share their stories during that time in history.

Colin Hanson, an organizers for the series “A Walk In Their Shoes,” joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss.

“The Freedom Riders as civil rights activists fit our program,” Hanson said, also a 5th grade teacher for the Edgar school district. “An opportunity to go back in the past and learn from somebody who was there to give that personal account, and that information that our textbooks can’t provide.”

Person and Browning will speak at the UWSP-Wausau campus on Tuesday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m. It will take place inside the UW Center for Engagement Building. It’s free and open to the public. Masks and social distancing will be required. Following the presentation, Person and Browning will be available to sign their books.

For more information, click here.

