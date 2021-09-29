Antigo boy saved by blood donations, now encourages others to give

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States is experiencing its largest blood shortage since 2015. A large reason is the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to the North Central Red Cross, the return to normalcy is a factor as well.

“People are trying to get back to normal,” said Wendy Savage, executive director of the Red Cross’s regional chapter.

“Some of them are going back to work which means they’re not as available.”

Not having strong donation numbers is uncharacteristic for fall.

“Typically the fall season is when blood supply goes back up,” said Savage, “but it’s the opposite right now.”

It’s estimated 10,000 units more units are required for people who need it. According to Savage, every two seconds someone is in need of blood.

That’s the case for Eli Kassler.

Eli was diagnosed with high-risk T cell leukemia in 2017. Blood and platelet transfusions were necessary even before chemotherapy could begin. Eli’s mother Corrie said the transfusions would almost instantaneously transform her son.

“Within minutes you would see a change in him,” said Kassler. “You would see the color come back to him. He would be a whole different kid afterward.”

Eli is now done with chemotherapy, ringing the bell in Dec. 2020. He still goes for monthly check-ups, as he is considered a high risk for leukemia to return.

The Kassler family has continued the fight for other children battling cancer. Their non-profit bELIeve15 raises awareness for children fighting cancer. They also understand the vital importance of blood donations. The Kasslers organize 2-3 blood drives every year in honor of Eli’s fight.

For Corrie, educating people on the importance and easiness of donating is crucial.

“You could save up to three lives with that one donation, which is amazing,” said Kassler. “What other opportunity are you going to have to save three people?”

For more information on bELIeve15, visit here.

For information on where to give blood in North Central Wisconsin, visit here.

