United Way of Dunn County hosting Winter Wear Open House

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United Way of Dunn County is hosting a free winter clothing event for those in need.

According to a release from United Way, the Winter Wear Open House will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21.

The Winter Wear Open House will be located at Marketplace Foods, 207 Pine Ave. W., in the former bank site at the front of the store.

United Way of Dunn County is asking the community for donations of new or gently used coats, boots, hats, mittens, snow pants, scarves and other winter clothing.

Last season, they were able to help 360 people receive free winter wear clothing.

Donations for the Winter Wear Open House will be accepted through Oct. 18 at Menomonie Fleet Farm, 2003 Hwy 12; Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road; and United Way C-3 Center, 1620 Stout Road.

To volunteer for the event, call at (715) 235-3800 or email at smarson@uwaydunn.org.

