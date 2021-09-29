UW-Stout becomes latest UW System school to reach 70% vaccination

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Stout is announcing that its student population has reached 70% vaccination against COVID-19.

The announcement Tuesday said that because UW-Stout met its campus goal, the UW System will award 70 $7,000 scholarships this fall in a drawing to students at campuses that have reached the 70%-vaccinated mark.

In addition to the UW System’s drawing, UW-Stout is providing seven additional scholarships of $7,000 each to fully-vaccinated students, which is funded through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Students who upload to their vaccination information before Sunday, Oct. 31 are eligible for the scholarships.

“We are excited to be celebrating this achievement, and I want to thank all of the students who stepped up to ‘do their part’ to contribute to the health and well-being of our campus and community,” Katherine Frank, UW-Stout Chancellor, said. Frank said the employee vaccination rate at UW-Stout is 88.73%.

The UW System announced today that @uwstout has attained a 70% vaccination rate among students. https://t.co/bNf2U2M5NC #VaxUpUW #70for70 — UW System (@UWSystem) September 29, 2021

Over half of the UW System’s 13 schools, seven total, have now reached the goal of 70% vaccination. UW-Whitewater reached the mark earlier this week, and UW-Oshkosh achieved it last Friday. UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, and UW-Milwaukee have also crossed 70%, and UW-Madison was at 93% as of Sept. 22.

Six schools - UW-Green Bay, UW-Parkside, UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point, and UW-Superior - have not reached 70% vaccination. River Falls is the closest to the UW System’s goal at 63.9% as of Tuesday. As of Sept. 22, Green Bay was at 58%, Superior checked in at 51%, Stevens Point and Platteville were at 49%, and Parkside was at 41% vaccination rate among students.

Because of the achievement, UW-Stout is planning a campus event on Monday, Oct. 11.

Free vaccination clinics at UW-Stout will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, on the lawn south of the Memorial Student Center; and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Student Health Services.

The UW System does not require students to be vaccinated.

