Winona Police searching for woman last seen Sept. 22

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - Police in Winona, Minn. are searching for a missing woman.

The Winona Police Department said 52-year-old Christine Lynn Spiten has been missing since approximately 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 22, last seen leaving a facility in Rochester, Minn. Spiten was seen walking away from the facility on foot, and does not have a phone or vehicle.

Spiten is described as 5′7″ and 110 to 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6492.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.