Advertisement

Winona Police searching for woman last seen Sept. 22

Winona, Minn. Police are searching for 52-year-old Christine Lynn Spiten, who was last seen in...
Winona, Minn. Police are searching for 52-year-old Christine Lynn Spiten, who was last seen in Rochester, Minn. on September 22.(Winona Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - Police in Winona, Minn. are searching for a missing woman.

The Winona Police Department said 52-year-old Christine Lynn Spiten has been missing since approximately 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 22, last seen leaving a facility in Rochester, Minn. Spiten was seen walking away from the facility on foot, and does not have a phone or vehicle.

Spiten is described as 5′7″ and 110 to 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6492.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff greeted and cheered until every last customer in line made it into the building at 6 a.m....
Hy-Vee grand opening in Eau Claire welcomes hundreds
Largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year claimed
The incident remains under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Man taken into custody after Trempealeau County drug bust
Joshua Cameron charged in St. Croix County.
New Richmond man sentenced for killing man in random gunfire
Wisconsin State Patrol and Eau Claire Police vehicles block traffic on Clairemont Avenue in Eau...
Two people dead after Sunday crash on Clairemont Avenue

Latest News

On Sept 29. authorities took him into custody.
Eau Claire man suspected of possessing child pornography
FILE — State wildlife officials say two Minnesota farms received deer from a Wisconsin farm...
Deer from farm with wasting disease wind up in Minnesota
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 meets critical activity levels in 21 Wisconsin counties
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin GOP proposes appointing 3 state official positions rather than electing them