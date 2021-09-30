Attempted kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty in Chippewa County Court

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man suspected of attempting to kidnap three different women in Chippewa Falls pleads not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in Chippewa County Court.

35-year-old Cory G. Gudmanson was taken into custody by the Eau Claire Police Department and then taken to Chippewa County Jail in July, 2021.

Gudmanson was held and suspected of false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, battery, and disorderly conduct.

According to authorities, all three abduction attempts occurred between 11 a.m. and noon Friday. Chippewa Falls police say that the incidents occurred near Monkey Business on the north side of the city, in the 500 block of West Central Street in downtown Chippewa Falls, and in the parking lot at the Kwik Trip on East Grand Avenue. In each incident, the suspect followed a woman, and in two of the instances, attempted to force the woman out of their vehicle into his own, but was unsuccessful.

The woman was able to kick Gudmanson in the chest to knock him away, and the woman’s father took a temporary license plate from Gudmanson’s vehicle as Gudmanson fled after being confronted. In his retreat, Gudmanson nearly hit the woman’s father.

The judge has ordered a doctor to conduct an evaluation within six weeks.

Gudmanson will have a court hearing Dec. 10.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.