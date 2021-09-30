Boldt of Augusta named Packers High School Coach of the Week

Green Bay, Wis. (Packers Press Release) -The Packers have announced that Derek Boldt of Augusta High School in Augusta, Wis., has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week.

Boldt, in his fourth year as head coach of the Beavers, has his team out to a 6-0 start this season. After going 0-6 on the field last year, Boldt and his team have turned things around and look to remain undefeated as they take on Blair-Taylor this Friday, Oct. 1. While Boldt is happy with the progress on the field, he is even more proud of the work that his team is doing off the field. Boldt and his staff instill the motto “The Little Things Matter,” and his team has taken it to heart.

“One of our athletes this year lost their home to a fire,” Boldt said. “It was an apartment. The building below was also a total loss. The kids came up with the idea to put together a fundraiser this summer during our 7-on-7 league. It was a huge success and a majority of the town showed up to support the tenants and the business owner. Another example, just yesterday I received a card in the mail from a lady I know. She lives on a small hobby farm and the place had gotten kind of overgrown. We had about 10 of our kids go out there and clean up a whole bunch of brush. She called one of our coaches and told her that she hadn’t cried in thirty plus years, but she cried because of how nice the kids treated her and all the work they did for her in clearing out all the brush around the outbuildings and she was just incredibly proud to live in this community. I’m blessed to have some amazing kids to work with.”

Boldt graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School in 2009. Throughout high school, he participated in football, basketball, and track & field. He played cornerback under Coach Dan Keefer. Following high school, Boldt graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2014. After moving to Augusta, Boldt became the head of the flag football program in 2015. He went on to coach the middle school program for one year in 2017. In 2018, Boldt was named the head coach of the Beavers.

While Boldt is honored to win the Coach of the Week, he sees it as a community award first.

“This is not a product of me, I think it is a product of the program as a whole with the coaches that I have on staff, and the community that has gotten behind what we’re trying to do here. I wouldn’t be in this position without the people that I have surrounding me. First and foremost, my wife. There is no football if I don’t have her. Then my coaches who put so much aside for the betterment of the kids and the program. Then thirdly I would say, obviously the kids have something to do with this as well because I wouldn’t have this opportunity without them. They have wholeheartedly bought into what we’re trying to sell here, and they understand where we’re coming from and so a lot of the credit needs to go to the kids. They’re just an amazing group.”

Boldt and his staff oversee a program of 35 players. His assistant staff includes Tory Walker, Dan Waters, Byron King, JJ Breaker, and Isabel Borchardt. In addition to coaching, Boldt is also sixth grade math and science teacher at Augusta Middle School. Boldt and his wife, Alicia, have one daughter, Claire, and a dog, Jordy.

About the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week Program:

The Green Bay Packers Coach of the Week program supports football outreach efforts by giving high school coaches the recognition they deserve. Nominations can be submitted by 10 a.m. every Monday to Ryan Fencl, Packers football outreach specialist, at coachoftheweek@packers.com. All nominations should include the nominee’s name, address, school, phone number and reason he/she is deserving of the award. Continuing with last year’s format, the Packers are seeking coaches to be nominated regardless of their teams’ on-field performance. Rather, the nominee could be honored for how they have turned programs around, how the team has impacted the community, or how the coach impacts the players and their families.

