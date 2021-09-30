Buffalo County health department: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mondovi Homecoming events

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Department of Health and Human Services is notifying the public about a potential COVID-19 exposure at two events last week.

According to the health department, the exposures occurred Sept. 24 and 25 in Mondovi, Wis.

The exposures occurred at the Mondovi School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 24 and the Mondovi School Homecoming Dance on Sept. 25. The health department said that due to the number of people at the events and the length of time of the exposures, they are not able to provide a list of close contacts. Anyone who was at the two events is to be considered at-risk and should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they show any signs of COVID-19.

As of Sept. 24, the Mondovi School District reported 11 new COVID-19 cases among students in the prior week and 50 total for the school year. Wisconsin Department of Health Services data on Sept. 29 showed that 45 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Mondovi School District among all residents, not just students or school-specific, over the past seven days. The school does not mandate masking indoors and reaffirmed that decision on Sept. 24, but is holding a special school board meeting Sept. 30 to discuss COVID-19 and mask mandates.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough (new onset or worsening of chronic cough)

Shortness of breath

Fever

Chills

Sore throat

Runny nose

Muscle pain

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

For more information on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and other data in Buffalo County, you can visit the Buffalo County Department of Health and Human Services website. For questions relating to the COVID-19 exposure, you can call the health department at 608-685-4412.

