Cards’ 17-game winning streak ends with 4-0 loss to Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers logo
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Cardinals’ team-record 17-game winning streak ended when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer that backed Adrian Houser and led the Milwaukee Brewers over St. Louis 4-0. St. Louis was given a standing ovation after the defeat by the crowd of 35,283.

The streak, the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland won 22 straight in 2017, lifted the Cardinals into next week’s NL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco.

The Cardinals were 71-69 after losing to Cincinnati 6-4 on Sept. 10, their previous defeat.

9/29/2021 9:50:26 PM (GMT -5:00)

