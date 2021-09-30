DHS improves NEMT services for Medicaid members

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Medicaid members who participate in eligible programs will be working with a new vendor, Veyo, to get transportation to their covered health care appointments beginning Nov. 1, 2021.

According to the release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, this benefit referred to as non-emergency medical transportation, or NEMT, is available when members lack access to transportation, require assistance because of disabilities, or have their appointments in locations or at times when public transportation is not available.

The outgoing vendor, MTM, will continue to provide services through Oct. 31.

DHS Secretary-designee, Karen Timberlake, says this benefit keeps transportation from being a barrier to members.

“Getting to health care appointments can be difficult without reliable access to transportation,” Timberlake said. “The NEMT benefit keeps transportation from being a barrier to our Medicaid members receiving the health care services they need.”

Many things will remain the same under Veyo. If members were eligible for rides, bus tickets, or money for gas previously, they are still eligible with Veyo.

Members still call the same number to schedule a ride for covered services and will also still have access to online scheduling.

According to the DHS, improvements include:

Veyo offers a mobile-friendly online portal where members can manage and schedule rides from their mobile devices.

Members will be able to sign up to receive text messages containing important trip information, including confirmations, reminders, and driver arrival alerts. Members will also be able to cancel a ride or request a return ride by responding to a text.

Veyo has created a dedicated unit that will handle rides related to critical appointments (dialysis, cancer treatments, hospital, dental care).

Members will have additional ways to submit documentation for gas mileage reimbursement, and Veyo has made enhancements to the reimbursement process to include electronic funds transfer.

With 3rd party review, there are new features to the online complaint submission process and more immediate resolution.

Veyo has added a transportation provider ombuds to work with members on any issues or complaints

