Advertisement

Future management of CWD and how hunters can help

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fatal, infectious nervous system disease that affects deer first appeared in Southwestern Wisconsin in 2002.

Since then, Chronic Wasting Disease has spread to several counties, including a wild deer testing positive in both Shawano in Sheboygan counties over the last two years.

With its presence in the state reaching nearly two decades now, one thing has become clear about CWD.

“The notion 20 years ago that we might be able to snuff this out in Wisconsin is really in the rear view window, so it’s how we go forward with CWD on the landscape,” says Jeff Pritzl, DNR Deer Program Specialist.

In 2010, the DNR formed a 15-year CWD Response Plan to address and manage the disease in the state, with a review of progress towards meeting goals and objectives every five years.

As part of the plan, a committee was formed comprised of DNR staff, outside scientists and stakeholder groups representing conservation, business and hunting.

Now in the final five years of the initial plan, the CWD Response Plan Committee is ready to look toward the future.

“The first meeting on Friday is really to establish the ground work and the ground rules as to how we’re going to go forward, and then the idea is to have relatively frequent meetings over the course of the fall and early winter, and so it’ll be an intense process over the next coming months,” says Pritzl.

Tomorrow’s committee meeting will be virtual and streamed live on the DNR’s YouTube channel from 9-11am.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=2gOwxBdB2dQ&feature=youtu.be

With CWD slowly spreading across the state, the DNR is encouraging hunters to watch the meeting, and then share feedback to help guide the future of CWD management.

“I think all deer hunters make their decisions as it relates to Chronic Wasting Disease based on their risk assessment and their comfort level, and that’s across the board, but what we want is to have people making that decision an informed decision,” says Pritzl.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year claimed
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
On Sept 29. authorities took him into custody.
Eau Claire man suspected of possessing child pornography
It was reported to authorities that one male employee in particular was upset because they were...
Eau Claire man suspected of arson and criminal damage

Latest News

The free antigen testing site on UWEC’s upper campus is open to students, faculty and staff,...
UWEC antigen testing site changes
She alleges she was defamed by Middleton law firm Palmersheim Dettmann.
New Glarus Brewing CEO files defamation lawsuit
Children's Theater
Spooky October Show - Eau Claire Children's Theater (9/30/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/30/21)