Glass-0-Lanterns return to the pumpkin patch at Glass Orchard

Glass-O-Lanterns are taking Eau Claire by storm this fall season at Glass Orchard.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Which came first the pumpkin or the apple? At Glass Orchard in Eau Claire, you don’t have to choose.

The Glass Orchard has everything you can expect from fall including fresh pressed apple cider, apples, and pumpkins, but these pumpkins don’t sprout from the ground, they’re glass pumpkins blown by hand. And an event this weekend will be turning heads.

Hundreds of hand blown glass pumpkins will be on display for their annual glass pumpkin patch sale.

Glass Orchard owners, Dawn and Jon work year-round making the Glass-O-Lanterns in all shapes, sizes and colors.

This year over 1,000 pumpkins will be ripe for the picking Saturday and Sunday Oct. 2 & 3 as well as the following weekend Oct. 9 &10.

“I think the first year we maybe started at like 300 and have now moved up to 1,000,” laughs Dawn. “It’s just a really exciting time of year and we look forward to it, we like offering arts and agriculture experience for our community.”

Saturday there will be demonstrations in the hot glass studio you can check out to see exactly how each pumpkin is fabricated, from molten glass to the final work of art.

Each glass pumpkin for sale will be hand blown by the owners and ready to decorate for the fall season or to give as a gift.

Glass Orchard is located just south of Eau Claire at 130 Deerfield Road, and is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The pumpkin patch opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until supplies last.

See here for more on Glass Orchard’s blown glass workshops.

