Advertisement

KO’d: Devin Williams hits wall, breaks hand; out of playoffs

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts during the...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Milwaukee. Williams fractured his throwing hand Sunday night, Sept. 26, 2021, when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, FIle)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title.

The injury likely knocks him out for the entire postseason.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says Williams’ injury likely will require surgery.

Stearns says there’s an “outside chance” the 2020 NL rookie of the year could be available for the World Series if the Brewers get that far.

Williams has an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 54 innings this season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/29/2021 5:51:06 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff greeted and cheered until every last customer in line made it into the building at 6 a.m....
Hy-Vee grand opening in Eau Claire welcomes hundreds
Largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year claimed
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The incident remains under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Man taken into custody after Trempealeau County drug bust
Joshua Cameron charged in St. Croix County.
New Richmond man sentenced for killing man in random gunfire

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten: Scene Stealers
SportScene 13 @ Ten: Scene Stealers (9/29/21)
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Scene Stealers Week 6
Scene Stealers Week 6