The Larry and Dawn Menard collection is up for sale

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dawn and Larry Menard acclimated a wide array of classic cars and memorabilia throughout their years together.

“We just both loved it,” Dawn said. “We were married for 19 years and were together for 25.”

Dawn says Larry loved all his cars, but it was obvious he loved some a little more.

“There wasn’t a car he didn’t like,” Dawn said. “People would say what’s his favorite and I always said the one he was driving was his favorite.”

Before Larry passed away in 2019, Dawn asked him what he wanted to do with his 300 piece collection.

“I had asked him about selling them before he passed away, and he didn’t like that idea,” Dawn said. “I said that’s ok, we’ll just keep. So, I knew this was going to be on me and that’s ok because we loved this.”

It was a tough decision, but Dawn felt selling the cars and everything else the was right thing to do.

“They need to be driven, you know,” Dawn said. “Cars are meant to be driven and I hope a nice family gets them and has some nice memories with them.”

Due to COIVD-19, the auction took a while to actually happen. After rescheduling the sale four times and a location change, the auction is slated for Saturday, October 2nd.

The auction is going to be held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls,” Yvette VanDerBrink, owner of VanDerBrink Auctions, said. “It’s going to be onsite with online bidding and so people can participate from anywhere in the world and bid against anyone onsite.”

VanDerBrink is in charge of auctioning off the Menard collection.

“As an auctioneer, it’s my job to tell their stories or tell Larry’s story and as much as the story to relate it to the cars,” VanDerBrink said. “It kind of puts a little pressure on you, but at the same time it’s very exciting to work with this collection.”

Dawn says she’ll keep a few of the smaller items, but not any of the cars because they remind her too much of Larry.

“Will I regret not keeping one? Maybe,” Dawn said. “My memories of the care are with him.”

The auction begins at 9 a.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on October 2nd. The cars will be the first to be auctioned off and all other items will follow.

For more information on the collection and to learn about bidding options for VanDerBrink auctions, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

