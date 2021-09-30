Advertisement

New Glarus Brewing CEO files defamation lawsuit

She alleges she was defamed by Middleton law firm Palmersheim Dettmann.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) MADISON, Wis. - The CEO of New Glarus Brewing Co. has filed a defamation lawsuit against the law firm representing three shareholders who have gone to court and accused her of cutting them out of profits from the popular craft beer maker. The lawsuit filed by Deb Carey in Dane County Circuit Court also includes 50 unnamed individuals, including media outlets, that she says helped promulgate false statements about her. Carey alleges she was defamed by Middleton law firm Palmersheim Dettmann when it issued a press release that included “false implications” about her, including accusations that she withheld and manipulated financial data about the brewery.

