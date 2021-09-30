Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson paid little in income taxes in 2017

On average, over the past decade the two-term Republican has paid more than any top Democrat currently running.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson paid little in state income taxes in 2017 compared with other years, despite reporting income of at least $450,000.

Johnson, who has not said yet whether he will seek a third term next year, is a top target for Democrats, who have 11 candidates declared for the race in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that Johnson paid $2,105 in state income taxes in 2017.

That stood out for Johnson, who on average paid more in state income taxes over the past 10 years than any of the top Democrats seeking his seat in Washington.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Largest Wisconsin Lottery win of the year claimed
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
On Sept 29. authorities took him into custody.
Eau Claire man suspected of possessing child pornography
It was reported to authorities that one male employee in particular was upset because they were...
Eau Claire man suspected of arson and criminal damage
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 meets critical activity levels in 21 Wisconsin counties

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin GOP proposes appointing 3 state official positions rather than electing them
Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to...
Wisconsin Assembly passes critical race theory ban; heads to Senate
The bill’s authors contend the postcards are subverting federal health privacy laws.
Wisconsin Senate OKs bill sealing vaccination mailings
The proposal would create $20 million in grants to help Wisconsin food banks and pantries buy...
Evers proposes nearly $25M package targeting agriculture