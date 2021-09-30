Urdahl, Stange and Laatsch excited for Chippewa Valley return

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - This Sunday, at a sold out Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team will come to town as they take on Minnesota-Duluth in a scrimmage. The event bringing back three Chippewa Valley skaters as members of the Badgers.

Eau Claire North alums Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl along with Altoona native Daniel Laatsch will be on the ice Sunday.

Stange and Urdhal had plenty of battles with Chi Hi back in their Big Rivers days there, While Laatsch played his youth hockey in Chippewa Falls.

Sam Stange, who is in his second year at Wisconsin, is happy for the chance to play in front of a packed crowd.

“Anytime you are in the Chippewa Valley it is kind of a calming feeling and a chance to get back home, but to be able to combine that with my first college hockey game with significant fans is most exciting to me.”

While Daniel Laatsch was surprised to hear that the game would be held in Chippewa Falls.

“I thought everybody was joking because I would have never imagined playing in Chippewa because it is a small rink, but it’s pretty cool to hear that. I got excited because I knew my family could get over there.”

Zach Urdahl is excited for the opportunity to play so close to home.

“When I picked Wisconsin the whole thing was being close to home and you can’t get too much closer that where we are going this weekend. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Really excited.”

