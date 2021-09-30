Supply and labor shortages creating challenges for area school meal programs

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Supply chain and labor shortages have created problems for businesses all across the country. It’s no different for schools.

Schools are juggling schedules and products when it comes to managing the ever-changing window of when and if things arrive. In the D.C. Everest School District, Director of School Nutrition Laticia Baudhuin has had to make substitutions on a variety of products.

“Maybe we got one type of ketchup and we’re switching to a different type,” said Baudhuin, “Maybe we got one type of hashbrowns and we’re switching to a different brand.”

Students are still being fed healthy, nutritious meals every day, but due to labor shortages by manufacturers, the timing and scheduling can be tricky. Baudhuin says the school’s nutrition staff has also been smaller than in years past.

“It’s putting a lot of time on an area where we’re already constrained in the labor arena,” said Baudhuin.

Another big factor is the availability for students. Due to COVID-19, school meals are made free for every student. It’s resulted in more mouths to feed.

“We just have way more kids eating this year and when we have a labor shortage now,” said Baudhuin. “It’s just putting even more pressure on the staff that is here.”

For example, Baudhuin says an average breakfast in the past at D.C. Everest Middle School would serve around 100 students. Thursday, the school served nearly 330.

Similar things are happening at other school districts as well. The Wausau School District sent home a letter to parents last week outlining some of the shortages and how they’re making substitutions.

In Wisconsin Rapids, they’ve been forced to tweak their meal plans as well. Lizzie Messerli is the Director of Food Services for the Wisconsin Rapids School District. She says it’s about knowing what’s going to be available.

“We did change our upcoming month’s menus to try to reflect knowing what’s going to be out,” said Messerli.

They’re implementing substitutions as well, all while communicating closely with parents of students with special dietary needs. They also are looking to use alternative products.

“We are working on trying to do some more scratch cooking and things like to try and diversify our menu,” said Messerli. “That way we don’t have to rely on things coming from the manufacturers.”

It’s a tricky balancing act, but for Baudhuin, she is just thankful for the labor of her staff.

“They are just working so so hard,” said Baudhuin.

