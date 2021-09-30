UW-Eau Claire extends indoor mask requirement through November 26

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is extending its indoor face covering requirement to Nov. 26.

The mask requirement, which was initially put into place Aug. 20, was previously set to expire Sept. 30.

The school announced the extension to the mask requirement Thursday, stating that regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, everyone will be required to wear masks indoors while on any UW-Eau Claire campus. Nov. 26 is the day after Thanksgiving and two and a half weeks before the last day of classes at UW-Eau Claire.

“We must remain vigilant to slow and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” James Schmidt, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor, said.

The mask policy is for all UW-Eau Claire campuses: Eau Claire, Rice Lake, and Marshfield. Additionally, any students or staff that have not provided proof of vaccination or who are unvaccinated will be required to test for COVID-19 weekly.

As of Sept. 30, over 92% of faculty and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 77% of students have uploaded their vaccination records. As one of the schools participating in the UW System’s 70 for 70 campaign, students are eligible for $99,000 in scholarships available from both the UW System and UW-Eau Claire. UW-Eau Claire announced it had reached the 70% vaccination goal on Sept. 16. UW System interim president Tommy Thompson visited the campus earlier this month to tout the 70 for 70 campaign and to celebrate UW-Eau Claire reaching its goal.

The full announcement is available on the UW-Eau Claire website.

