UWEC antigen testing site changes

The free antigen testing site on UWEC's upper campus is open to students, faculty and staff,...
The free antigen testing site on UWEC's upper campus is open to students, faculty and staff, and members of the community.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s antigen testing site is having some adjustments.

According to a release from UWEC, the UWEC antigen testing site for the COVID-19 virus at Hilltop Center will be closed on Friday, Oct. 1, and will reopen Monday, Oct. 4., as the university transitions to a different vendor supporting the clinic.

The free antigen testing site on UWEC’s upper campus is open to students, faculty and staff, and members of the community.

Starting Oct. 4, the Hilltop testing site will be open from 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Tuesday hours will be 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled through their website, and people are asked to enter Hilltop through the southside doors near Murray Hall and follow the signs to the testing site.

Testing also will be at the Barron County Student Center from 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday starting Oct. 5-6. Appointments can also be scheduled through their website.

People should use the same URL for registration of appointments, but they will select “Community or UW Subcontractor” once they’ve arrived on the landing page.

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/30/21)