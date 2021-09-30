WAGNER TAILS: Benji and Honeycrisp

MONROE AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - From a hoarding situation in Tennessee, to a foster home in Wisconsin - Benji hopes his next stop is his forever home.

Benji is listed a pyrenees and hound mix. This 18-month-old is described by his foster family through Last Paw Rescue as an easy going, happy-go-lucky dog. Benji is looking for a home where he won’t spend much time in a crate, he’s not a fan. He is a fan of other dogs, and would do well in a home with other pups.

Benji is ready to settle down, and become an official member of your pack. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

-----

It’s apple picking season, and this cat named Honeycrisp hopes you pick him to join your family. Honeycrisp is six months old. Volunteers at Moses Ark Rescue describe him as a curious cat who gets along with everyone.

He got the name Honeycrip after being rescued from a local apple orchard. You might remember we previously featured his littermate Cortland.

Honeycrisp will follow you around and entertain you all day. Wiggle a toy in front of his face, and he’s ready to pounce. Honeycrisp gets along with cats of all ages, he isn’t bothered by dogs, and he loves when children come to visit Moses Ark. If there’s a box to explore, Honeycrisp will take advantage of the adventure.

Don’t overlook this sweet cat. He might just be the pick of the litter. Click HERE to contact Moses Ark.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.