Wisconsin health officials push Pfizer COVID-19 boosters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Every Wisconsin county has a high rate of COVID-19 infections and intensive care units in hospitals throughout the state are at or near capacity even though cases have been steadily dropping over the previous nine days. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer. said Thursday that although the decline in cases is encouraging, it’s too early to say that Wisconsin has seen the worst of the latest surge caused by the highly contagious delta variant. State health officials recommend a booster dose of Pfizer at least six months after those eligible received their second dose. They include people who are age 65 or older, who live in long-term care or who are ages 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions.

