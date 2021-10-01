Advertisement

ACLU appeals CFAUSD claim of no discrimination

The ACLU is appealing the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District’s claim that no...
The ACLU is appealing the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District’s claim that no discrimination has occurred on their campuses.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The ACLU is appealing the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District’s claim that no discrimination has occurred on their campuses.

In June, the American civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin filed the complaint against the district for what it called a “Chronic failure to address instances of sexual, racial and gender-based harassment on school grounds.”

The complaint details multiple instances in which former and current students experienced racial, sexual, and homophobic harassments by other students, staff and parents while on school property, according to the ACLU.

The ACLU’s complaint was made on behalf of four recent graduates.

On Sept. 22nd, the school district said an investigator found no evidence the district has created or is responsible for a hostile environment.

This week, the ACLU filed an appeal to the district’s decision, challenging what it says is the district’s evasive handling of the discrimination complaint.

