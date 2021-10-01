Advertisement

AG Kaul announces $86,000 agreement with Jon-De Capital, Inc.

The agreement requires Jon-De Capital to pay $86,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, court costs,...
The agreement requires Jon-De Capital to pay $86,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, court costs, and attorney fees.(NBC15)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday an agreement with Jon-De Capital, Inc., requiring it to pay $86,000 to resolve violations of Wisconsin’s wastewater laws at its concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) in Baldwin, Wis.

The agreement was approved by the St. Croix County Circuit Court.

“CAFOs face significant fines when they fail to stop our water from being contaminated by manure,” Attorney General Kaul said. “Thank you to those at DNR and DOJ who are helping to protect clean water by enforcing our wastewater laws.”

According to a release from The Wisconsin Department of Justice, the state alleged that Jon-De Capital allowed one of its manure storage facilities to overflow in Sept. 2017 causing a discharge of manure to the Rush River and that Jon-De Capital discharged manure-contaminated water in May 2020 to a tributary to the Rush River.

The state also alleged that Jon-De Capital failed to install permanent markers in its waste storage facilities in 2017, constructed a facility without approval from the Department of Natural Resources in 2017, and stored manure in unapproved locations and facilities in 2017 and 2020.

After the May 2020 discharge, Jon-De Capital agreed to construct a new barn to prevent similar discharges in the future, and the DNR included that requirement in the Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit reissued to the CAFO in 2021.

The agreement requires Jon-De Capital to pay $86,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, court costs, and attorney fees.

Because this compromise was reached prior to the commencement of a civil action, requirements of 2017 Wisconsin Act 369 do not apply.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County health department opposed to voluntary quarantine for close contacts in schools
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
The Larry and Dawn Menard Collection will be auctioned off at the Northern Wisconsin State...
The Larry and Dawn Menard collection is up for sale
The exposures occurred at the Mondovi School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 24 and the Mondovi...
Buffalo County health department: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mondovi Homecoming events

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/10/21)
Bat bites or scratches may be so small that you don’t even notice them.
Fall temperatures increase chance of rabies exposure
FALL INTO WELLNESS
FALL INTO WELLNESS
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (10/1/2021)