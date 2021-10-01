Advertisement

Altoona implements partial watering ban

The ban will remain in effect until a press release cancelling the ban is issued by the city.
The ban will remain in effect until a press release cancelling the ban is issued by the city.(WVIR)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Altoona is implementing a partial watering ban.

According to a release from the city, due to contained population growth and use of irrigation systems during this period of high temperatures, the City of Altoona is ordering a partial ban on watering lawns, other vegetation, and on all vehicle washing at home.

The ban applies to all City of Altoona water customers including residents, businesses, schools, and parks.

Watering lawns will only be allowed on alternating sides of the street, depending on the date. If a resident has an even-numbered address, they may water on even-numbered days. Residents with odd-numbered addresses may water on odd-numbered days.

The measures are being implemented immediately to conserve water in order to maintain an adequate supply for drinking and fire protection.

The ban will remain in effect until a press release cancelling the ban is issued by the city.

Failure to comply could result in a fine up to $500 for the first offense.

Questions can be directed to the City of Altoona by calling (715)-839-6092 or emailing cityhall@cialtoona.wi.us.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County health department opposed to voluntary quarantine for close contacts in schools
The Larry and Dawn Menard Collection will be auctioned off at the Northern Wisconsin State...
The Larry and Dawn Menard collection is up for sale
The exposures occurred at the Mondovi School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 24 and the Mondovi...
Buffalo County health department: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mondovi Homecoming events

Latest News

The festival features films from a variety of countries and and features number of...
The Eau Claire International Film Festival returns to the Pablo Center
Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest Highlights La Crosse's German Heritage
mondovi
Mondovi Schools to Require Masks
Rindal takes over for Gary King who resigned following allegations of misconduct in office.
Peter Rindal sworn in as Eau Claire County District Attorney