Altoona implements partial watering ban

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Altoona is implementing a partial watering ban.

According to a release from the city, due to contained population growth and use of irrigation systems during this period of high temperatures, the City of Altoona is ordering a partial ban on watering lawns, other vegetation, and on all vehicle washing at home.

The ban applies to all City of Altoona water customers including residents, businesses, schools, and parks.

Watering lawns will only be allowed on alternating sides of the street, depending on the date. If a resident has an even-numbered address, they may water on even-numbered days. Residents with odd-numbered addresses may water on odd-numbered days.

The measures are being implemented immediately to conserve water in order to maintain an adequate supply for drinking and fire protection.

The ban will remain in effect until a press release cancelling the ban is issued by the city.

Failure to comply could result in a fine up to $500 for the first offense.

Questions can be directed to the City of Altoona by calling (715)-839-6092 or emailing cityhall@cialtoona.wi.us.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.