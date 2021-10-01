The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire breaks ground

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire broke ground on its new building Thursday.

The $12.6 million project is replacing the old museum that was located on South Barstow Street.

Board members, volunteers, donors, and community members joined for the groundbreaking.

They are still looking to raise about seven million dollars for the project.

The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire CEO, Michael McHorney, says it feels great to see all the hard work coming together.

“This building is going to operate with 100 percent renewable energy from geothermal and solar sources so that is very exciting for us. I think kids will appreciate the building’s trees that will make up the structural system and interacting with those. The project doesn’t complete when the building is complete, that is another beginning for us so we are looking forward to that,” McHorney said.

Construction crews will work through the winter.

McHorney says parents will be excited to hear the new building has a parking lot. He hopes the new museum will be open by Nov. 2022.

