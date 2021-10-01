Advertisement

The Eau Claire International Film Festival returns to the Pablo Center

The festival features films from a variety of countries and and features number of...
The festival features films from a variety of countries and and features number of Wisconsin-based films.(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire International Film Festival returns for its fourth year at the Pablo Center.

Chris Herriges is the director of the film festival. He lives in the Twin Cities now but grew up in Eau Claire. A few years ago, Herriges wanted to start a film festival of his own and thought Eau Claire was the right place to do it.

“Then I thought, my hometown Eau Claire, Wisconsin is small enough for which this could at least be somewhat of a big deal and it’s big enough to support something like this,” Herriges said.

The three-day event features content from countries like Australia, Brazil, and more.

“We have a bevy of great films from places like the Netherlands, and Taiwan. We have four like four different short cartoons from Taiwan that are great,” Herriges said.

Roger Paradiso is a New York-New Jersey-based film director.

“I started in the film business in New York in about 1978, I started on Woody Allen’s stardust memories,” Paradiso said.

His film, “Searching for Camelot: The Queen of Camelot” is about Jacqueline Kennedy and will be played on the third day of the festival.

“What I wanted to get into was from the minute she was born through her whole life,” Paradiso said. “I didn’t want to just hear about the first lady. I wanted to hear about her like and going through college and meeting John Kennedy.”

Herriges says there is a heavy concentration on Wisconsin-based films from all over the state.

“A story of the fastest iceboat ever created that happened down in Madison, Wisconsin,” Herrgies said.

In addition to films, music videos shot in Eau Claire will also be played.

Herriges says film festivals like this one give support and a platform to artists and filmmakers to showcase their work.

“When they get into a festival, it becomes like a selling point maybe for this movie to be taken more seriously by bigger powers that be in the industry,” Herriges said.

The Eau Claire Film Festival runs from October 1st through October 3rd at the Pablo Center.

To enter the building, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required. Masks are required inside as well.

For ticket information and showtimes, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County health department opposed to voluntary quarantine for close contacts in schools
The Larry and Dawn Menard Collection will be auctioned off at the Northern Wisconsin State...
The Larry and Dawn Menard collection is up for sale
The exposures occurred at the Mondovi School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 24 and the Mondovi...
Buffalo County health department: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mondovi Homecoming events

Latest News

Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest Highlights La Crosse's German Heritage
mondovi
Mondovi Schools to Require Masks
Rindal takes over for Gary King who resigned following allegations of misconduct in office.
Peter Rindal sworn in as Eau Claire County District Attorney
The ban will remain in effect until a press release cancelling the ban is issued by the city.
Altoona implements partial watering ban