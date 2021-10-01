The Eau Claire International Film Festival returns to the Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire International Film Festival returns for its fourth year at the Pablo Center.

Chris Herriges is the director of the film festival. He lives in the Twin Cities now but grew up in Eau Claire. A few years ago, Herriges wanted to start a film festival of his own and thought Eau Claire was the right place to do it.

“Then I thought, my hometown Eau Claire, Wisconsin is small enough for which this could at least be somewhat of a big deal and it’s big enough to support something like this,” Herriges said.

The three-day event features content from countries like Australia, Brazil, and more.

“We have a bevy of great films from places like the Netherlands, and Taiwan. We have four like four different short cartoons from Taiwan that are great,” Herriges said.

Roger Paradiso is a New York-New Jersey-based film director.

“I started in the film business in New York in about 1978, I started on Woody Allen’s stardust memories,” Paradiso said.

His film, “Searching for Camelot: The Queen of Camelot” is about Jacqueline Kennedy and will be played on the third day of the festival.

“What I wanted to get into was from the minute she was born through her whole life,” Paradiso said. “I didn’t want to just hear about the first lady. I wanted to hear about her like and going through college and meeting John Kennedy.”

Herriges says there is a heavy concentration on Wisconsin-based films from all over the state.

“A story of the fastest iceboat ever created that happened down in Madison, Wisconsin,” Herrgies said.

In addition to films, music videos shot in Eau Claire will also be played.

Herriges says film festivals like this one give support and a platform to artists and filmmakers to showcase their work.

“When they get into a festival, it becomes like a selling point maybe for this movie to be taken more seriously by bigger powers that be in the industry,” Herriges said.

The Eau Claire Film Festival runs from October 1st through October 3rd at the Pablo Center.

To enter the building, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required. Masks are required inside as well.

