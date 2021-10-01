Advertisement

Eau Claire school board meeting to be held virtually

The school district says, “every effort will be made to offer live virtual access to the...
The school district says, “every effort will be made to offer live virtual access to the meeting, including virtual public comment."(Max Cotton)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re planning on attending next week’s Eau Claire school board meeting, it won’t be in-person.

Public participation at Monday’s 7:00 p.m. meeting will be remote.

The school district says, “every effort will be made to offer live virtual access to the meeting, including virtual public comment.”

This comes after some attendees refused to wear a mask at Sept. 20th’s meeting, causing the board to postpone.

The district currently requires all people wear a mask indoors in its facilities regardless of vaccination status.

“At this time I note that there are some members of audience who chosen to join without masks. We will not hold a meeting in the presence of those who will not help us keep everyone safe by not wearing a mask,” school board President Tim Nordin said at the meeting.

For more information on how to access Monday’s meeting, you can visit their website.

