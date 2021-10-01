Fall temperatures increase chance of rabies exposure

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As temperatures drop in Wis. , bats and other animals often look for a new home indoors.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says this increases the chance for bats to have accidental contact with people or pets.

Savannah Bergman, Rabies Program Manager at the Health Department, says its important to capture a bat if there has been exposure so it can submitted for rabies testing.

“If you find a bat in your home and there is a known or possible exposure to a human and/or pets it is important to try and capture the bat so it can be submitted for rabies testing,” Bergman said. “When capturing a bat, it is important to not expose yourself to the animal. Wear leather gloves and use an ice cream pail, coffee can or similar sized container to secure the bat inside. Then call the Health Department to see if the bat needs to be sent in for testing.”

In Wis. , skunks and bats are the likely animals to carry the rabies virus.

Health officials say It’s possible to get rabies even when you don’t see any bite marks from the animal. Bat bites or scratches may be so small that you don’t even notice them. Rabies exposure is almost always through a bite, but rabies can also be transmitted if a rabid animal scratches a person or if its saliva is exposed to open skin.

