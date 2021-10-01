Falling into wellness challenge this October

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Kicking off October on a healthy note, Mayo Clinic Health System is inviting the community to take part in a free virtual wellness challenge.

Building healthy habits takes time and commitment and while it takes more than 31 days to build a new habit, to get a jump-start, Mayo Clinic is challenging those 16 and over to join the free Fall into Wellness challenge starting today.

With over 1,500 people signed up on day one this morning, it’s not too late to join in the challenge.

When participants register, they will be able to download and print a calendar that outlines daily activities and provides a place to track participation.

Every day, participants will earn points for getting enough sleep and exercise, drinking enough water, and completing a daily activity.

Community wellness coordinator Tina Tharp says this project looks to challenge people to try something new each and every day.

“This is a month long challenge where we focus on different aspects of health, so it includes nutrition, sleep, relaxation, mindfulness in hopes that people will either strengthen their daily activities or maybe they’ll just find some new habits,” Tharp says.

The challenge includes live webinars as well on four different topics along with weekly challenges you can check off your list; such as eating all your meals without a screen, or picking up a book for 30 minutes a day.

“The challenges that we have during the day they’re all different ones so it could either be exercise or write a thank you letter to someone, just thanking them for being in your life, it could be going to ride the bike or trying a different foods,” Tharp adds.

Fall into Wellness has two tracks for registration the community track is for individuals, families and groups of friends or corporate, where you can grab a group of co-workers and join as a team.

The challenge runs Oct. 1–31, see here to get started.

