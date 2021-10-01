Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Propane prices have increased quickly this year. Currently, prices are the highest they’ve been since 2014.

If you fill a typical household’s 500-gallon propane tank, it would cost $783.63. Most homes go through at least two tanks to heat their homes in a year. As prices continue to rise, Superior Gas Service in Marshfield said people should be ready.

“Prepare yourself for all your home heating needs to exceed what they were last year, possibly by double,” Craig Roeseler, Superior Gas Manager.

Propane is a byproduct of crude oil. As crude oil prices increase, so does propane.

Roeseler said to not only consider that prices are high, but also that 2020′s winter was more mild than usual. As a result, people used less propane.

Regardless of what the 2021 winter has in store, Roeseler said to always monitor your propane tanks’ gauge.

“We ask people that they call at about 30% which allows us a two-week window to get out to you,” said Roeseler.

He said not to let your gauge catch you off guard because an emergency fill won’t be cheap. He added those who run out and need an emergency fill will likely have a shocking bill considering costs are already high to fill regularly.

Some ways to cut down on propane costs are bundling up and keeping your home at lower temperatures and using an additional heating source.

Roeseler had advice for as you prepare for the 2021 winter.

“Watch your pennies, budget, be prepared,” said Roeseler.

If you end up in a financial bind here is the link for one place to apply for assistance. If you call your usual propane supplier, Roeseler said they may also be able to help you find other assistance programs.

