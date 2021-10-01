Advertisement

Grants available for Wis. nonprofits to train veteran entrepreneurs

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials are encouraging nonprofits Friday to apply for grants that would aid in providing technical training for veterans.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Grant program will award funds to nonprofits to provide business training to veteran entrepreneurs, Gov. Tony Evers and the WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar stated.

“I’m deeply grateful for the service of our veterans, and as a state, we must keep working to serve them and ensure they have the resources and tools to not only meet their needs but achieve their goals,” said Gov. Evers.

The WDVA encourages those who work with underserved veterans populations to apply for the grants.

Each awardee will receive up to $100,000, with a total allocation of $300,000.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Nov. 1.

