Advertisement

Health experts continue to evolve COVID-19 treatment

Steroids can help reduce hospital stays and even chance of death
Steroids can help reduce symptoms, hospital stays and the chance for death (WSAW Photo)
Steroids can help reduce symptoms, hospital stays and the chance for death (WSAW Photo)(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic presses on, health experts are continuing to find new ways to treat those who have tested positive.

Dr. David Werner is a hospitalist at Aspirus Health. He says new developments from the beginning of the pandemic until now can help reduce the chance of death.

“We’re finding that there are new medications that are effective in decreasing the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19,” said Dr. Werner.

Steroids have been key in helping those who have tested positive for the virus and experiencing severe symptoms.

“Steroids can decrease the progression of respiratory failure and the need for intubation or be put on a breathing tube,” said Dr. Werner.

Dr. Werner also said that steroid usage can reduce hospital stays and the chance for death.

“We are seeing that people who are vaccinated are typically not needing to get hospitalized,” said Dr. Werner.

Even if you test positive after receiving the vaccine, the symptoms are rarely severe.

Hospitals continue to be busy, but not just for COVID-19. A return to work and a better understanding of what COVID-19 has brought more people out for standard hospital visits.

“I have noticed last year there was a reluctance to come in because of being scared of what COVID was and how it was transmitted,” said Dr. Werner. “I see now people are more comfortable getting general medical issues treated.”

It’s also recommended that if one tests positive, they should not go to the emergency room. Instead, people should check in online or to a testing site.

For more information on current COVID-19 conditions in Marathon County, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County health department opposed to voluntary quarantine for close contacts in schools
The Larry and Dawn Menard Collection will be auctioned off at the Northern Wisconsin State...
The Larry and Dawn Menard collection is up for sale
The exposures occurred at the Mondovi School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 24 and the Mondovi...
Buffalo County health department: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mondovi Homecoming events

Latest News

The Mondovi School District sign in Mondovi, Wis.
Mondovi Schools to mandate masks
The festival features films from a variety of countries and and features number of...
The Eau Claire International Film Festival returns to the Pablo Center
Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest Highlights La Crosse's German Heritage
mondovi
Mondovi Schools to Require Masks
Rindal takes over for Gary King who resigned following allegations of misconduct in office.
Peter Rindal sworn in as Eau Claire County District Attorney