Advertisement

State trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway

An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken...
An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday on the inbound side of the expressway at 43rd Street.

He says the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a “critical gunshot wound.”

The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a rash of shootings on the roadways.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County health department opposed to voluntary quarantine for close contacts in schools
The Larry and Dawn Menard Collection will be auctioned off at the Northern Wisconsin State...
The Larry and Dawn Menard collection is up for sale
The exposures occurred at the Mondovi School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 24 and the Mondovi...
Buffalo County health department: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mondovi Homecoming events

Latest News

The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct...
Ohio State tallies over 2,800 instances of abuse by team doctor
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization
A CDC forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will decline for the third week in a row, but...
COVID: Cautious optimism as hospitalizations decline
A 10-year-old Virginia child dies from COVID-19 complications.
10-year-old dies after 5-day battle with COVID
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin election investigation special counsel issues subpoenas to Green Bay, Milwaukee clerks