Advertisement

La Crosse man suspected of possessing child pornography

Authorities received Cybtertips beginning Sept. 27th
Authorities received Cybtertips beginning Sept. 27th(La Crosse County Sheriff's Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

44-year-old James D. Bogdan of La Crosse is given recommended charges of one count of sexual exploitation of a child and second count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Bogdan uploaded multiple sexually explicit videos of children to online chat groups.

One Facebook chat group in which he uploaded explicit videos of young boys involved approximately 70 recipients.

Bogdan was flagged as the suspect.

Authorities received Cybtertips beginning Sept. 27th that linked with a username used by Bogdan.

A search warrant was conducted at Bogdan’s home on Sept. 30.

Bogdan’s initial court hearing was Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County health department opposed to voluntary quarantine for close contacts in schools
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
The Larry and Dawn Menard Collection will be auctioned off at the Northern Wisconsin State...
The Larry and Dawn Menard collection is up for sale
The exposures occurred at the Mondovi School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 24 and the Mondovi...
Buffalo County health department: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mondovi Homecoming events

Latest News

A conservation group asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday to let it challenge the...
Wisconsin justices weigh challenge to swap of parkland
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin election investigation special counsel issues subpoenas to Green Bay, Milwaukee clerks
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Reconstructive options
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Do you know your risk?
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/10/21)