La Crosse man suspected of possessing child pornography

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

44-year-old James D. Bogdan of La Crosse is given recommended charges of one count of sexual exploitation of a child and second count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Bogdan uploaded multiple sexually explicit videos of children to online chat groups.

One Facebook chat group in which he uploaded explicit videos of young boys involved approximately 70 recipients.

Bogdan was flagged as the suspect.

Authorities received Cybtertips beginning Sept. 27th that linked with a username used by Bogdan.

A search warrant was conducted at Bogdan’s home on Sept. 30.

Bogdan’s initial court hearing was Oct. 1.

