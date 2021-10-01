Advertisement

Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed

A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.(Source: KPHO/KTVT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Arizona say helicopter crashed and burned after it collided in midair over suburban Phoenix with a single-engine plane that landed safely at an airport.

Both occupants of the helicopter died.

Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans confirmed that the collision happened Friday morning near Chandler Municipal Airport.

McClimans and a fire department spokesman confirmed that two people aboard the helicopter were killed.

News video showed a fire crew using a tarp to cover the helicopter’s burned wreckage in brush on what appeared to be a vacant lot or field near the airport’s southern boundary.

No one on the ground was injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County health department opposed to voluntary quarantine for close contacts in schools
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
The Larry and Dawn Menard Collection will be auctioned off at the Northern Wisconsin State...
The Larry and Dawn Menard collection is up for sale
The exposures occurred at the Mondovi School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 24 and the Mondovi...
Buffalo County health department: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mondovi Homecoming events

Latest News

A California beachfront property has been returned to a Black family 100 years after it was...
Beachfront property wrongly taken from Black family returned 100 years later
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Nation’s most restrictive abortion law back in Texas court
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Biden, Democrats back at it, scaling back $3.5T plan
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub