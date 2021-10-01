Advertisement

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Do you know your risk?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Reconstructive options
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Reconstructive options
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Many women with a family history of breast cancer have long been able to obtain a personal assessment of their unique risk of breast cancer. On average, a woman has a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. And for some women, that chance is even higher.

To date, however, not all women have been able to obtain a breast cancer risk assessment that takes into account their genetic markers, clinical and biological variables, personal and family history of cancer, and ancestry-specific data. Black women, for example, have been unable to fully benefit from such assessments, even though they’re twice as likely to die from breast cancer than women of European descent.

The challenge has been that the genetic markers used to calculate the risk of developing breast cancer are not distributed evenly across all populations. When risk testing is based on genetic markers found in people of a certain ancestry, the results are less reliable for people of other ancestries.

To get more accurate results for everyone, risk scoring had to be re-engineered to account for the frequency of different genetic markers in various populations.

Now, a new assessment is available that does just that – helping ensure that all women at risk of hereditary breast cancer can benefit from potentially lifesaving genetic insights. This new assessment can:

  • Create a 5-year and lifetime risk prediction of breast cancer
  • Help inform healthcare decisions
  • Potentially reduce disparities among those at risk of breast cancer

For more information, visit getmyrisk.com

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County health department opposed to voluntary quarantine for close contacts in schools
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
The Larry and Dawn Menard Collection will be auctioned off at the Northern Wisconsin State...
The Larry and Dawn Menard collection is up for sale
The exposures occurred at the Mondovi School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 24 and the Mondovi...
Buffalo County health department: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mondovi Homecoming events

Latest News

A conservation group asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday to let it challenge the...
Wisconsin justices weigh challenge to swap of parkland
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin election investigation special counsel issues subpoenas to Green Bay, Milwaukee clerks
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/10/21)
The agreement requires Jon-De Capital to pay $86,000 in forfeitures, surcharges, court costs,...
AG Kaul announces $86,000 agreement with Jon-De Capital, Inc.