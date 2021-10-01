Oktoberfest celebrates La Crosse’s German heritage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The golden keg has been tapped, and the 60th anniversary of Oktoberfest is in full swing.

It’s a celebration which can be traced back to Munich, Germany in the early 1800s, a heritage which has become part of the fabric of La Crosse.

“Since the fall of 1961, Oktoberfest has the privilege of sharing its pageantry and its tradition with the city of La Crosse,” 2021 Oktoberfest President Kelly Wilde said. “In return, the city of La Crosse has shared its comradery and its fellowship with the entire world through the spirit of Gemutlichkeit.”

The story of La Crosse’s Oktoberfest begins in the late 1950s, where community leaders wanted to provide a positive experience during a time of struggle.

“La Crosse was hurting, we lost major manufacturers, things just didn’t look as positive,” 2017 Festmaster Brian Rude said. “So they [community leaders] decided we needed a community festival, and with a brewery in town and the German heritage in La Crosse, it was a natural.”

Oktoberfest has grown year after year since its inception, becoming an event which draws in attendees from across the nation.

“Down here on the fest ground I’ve talked to people from Washington state, Ohio, Idaho, and they’re here celebrating in this heritage,” Rude said.

Rude believes there’s a common misconception about Oktoberfest, saying the focus should be on the German tradition surrounding the festival.

“People say it’s all about drinking, it’s not, it’s all about Gemutlichkeit, which is the spirit of fellowship, which drives Oktoberfest,” Rude expressed.

As Oktoberfest presses on throughout the weekend, the overall message from Wilde and festival organizers remains the same.

“It is your responsibility, it is your charge to keep not only yourself, but your neighbors safe and healthy,” Wilde urged.

