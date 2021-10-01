Advertisement

One person dead after drowning in Buffalo County

Search of water and shore continued into the evening and following two days.
Search of water and shore continued into the evening and following two days.(WLUC)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Buffalo County, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after drowning in Buffalo County.

The man found dead has been identified as 74-year-old Dennis Freidel of Prescott, Wis.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a capsized boat on the Backwaters of the Mississippi River near Belvidere Landing, located on County Rd. OO, north of Buffalo County.

Authorities say the owner of the boat was missing and a search of the area began.

Mutual aid assistance was called from other agencies in the region.

On Oct. 1 at 11:20 a.m. a dive and rescue team from Fort McCoy Fire Department located Freidel with underwater equipment from their unit.

Freidel was pronounced dead by the Buffalo County Coroner’s Office.

Also assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office were Search and Rescue from the Tri-Community Fire Department, surrounding Fire Departments, Search and Rescue units of the DNR, Winona Fire and Rescue, Scenic Valley Ambulance, and Western Buffalo County Ambulance.

The DNR is reviewing the incident.

