One person dead after gravel incident in Taylor County

TOWN OF MAPLEHURST, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a gravel pit incident in Taylor County Friday morning.

The man found dead has been identified as 25-year-old Nickolas Peleschak of Lublin, Wis.

According to a release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to several reports of a dead male in a gravel pit located at W11422 County Road A-T in the Town of Maplehurst Friday at 9:26 a.m.

Authorities found Peleschak entrapped in a hopper, covered in gravel. Authorities worked to retrieve him. Once they did, it was determined that he was dead.

Authorities believe Peleschak was working the the gravel pit and at some point entered the hopper bin. Once inside the hopper bin, the gravel collapsed around him, trapping him.

Findings from the Medical Examiner’s Office indicates that Peleschak died from asphyxiation due to injuries suffered from the incident. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Assisting the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office were Owen-Withee Fire and EMS.

