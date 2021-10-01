Advertisement

One person dead after gravel incident in Taylor County

Findings from the Medical Examiner’s Office indicates that he died from asphyxiation due to...
Findings from the Medical Examiner’s Office indicates that he died from asphyxiation due to injuries suffered.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MAPLEHURST, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a gravel pit incident in Taylor County Friday morning.

The man found dead has been identified as 25-year-old Nickolas Peleschak of Lublin, Wis.

According to a release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to several reports of a dead male in a gravel pit located at W11422 County Road A-T in the Town of Maplehurst Friday at 9:26 a.m.

Authorities found Peleschak entrapped in a hopper, covered in gravel. Authorities worked to retrieve him. Once they did, it was determined that he was dead.

Authorities believe Peleschak was working the the gravel pit and at some point entered the hopper bin. Once inside the hopper bin, the gravel collapsed around him, trapping him.

Findings from the Medical Examiner’s Office indicates that Peleschak died from asphyxiation due to injuries suffered from the incident. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Assisting the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office were Owen-Withee Fire and EMS.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Heating your home will be more costly this year. Propane prices are on the rise.
Filling your propane tank could empty your wallet this year
Angela Weideman of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health provides a COVID-19 update...
Chippewa County health department opposed to voluntary quarantine for close contacts in schools
The Larry and Dawn Menard Collection will be auctioned off at the Northern Wisconsin State...
The Larry and Dawn Menard collection is up for sale
The exposures occurred at the Mondovi School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 24 and the Mondovi...
Buffalo County health department: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Mondovi Homecoming events

Latest News

Authorities found a truck that sustained damage in the roadway a man trapped inside the vehicle
One person dead, and one person hurt after crash in Taylor County
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin election investigation special counsel issues subpoenas to Green Bay, Milwaukee clerks
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
The golden keg is tapped at Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest celebrates La Crosse’s German heritage