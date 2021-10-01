Advertisement

One person dead, and one person hurt after crash in Taylor County

Authorities found a truck that sustained damage in the roadway a man trapped inside the vehicle
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF LITTLE BLACK, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another person is hurt after a crash in Taylor County Friday morning

The man found dead has been identified as 36-year-old Scott Socza of Edgar, Wis.

According to a release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to multiple reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 13 at the intersection of Apple Avenue in the Town of Little Black Friday at 9:24 a.m.

Authorities found a truck that sustained damage in the roadway with the driver trapped inside the vehicle. Authorities determined that the man was dead.

Authorities say a semi-tractor/trailer was southbound on State Highway 13 traveling around 55 mph when a northbound truck made a left (west) turn onto Apple Avenue in front of the semi-tractor/trailer. The semi-tractor/trailer impacted the passenger side of the truck, causing damage to the truck.

It appears that the driver of the passenger truck failed to yield the right of way while making a left-hand turn. There were no other people in the vehicle.

The driver of the semi-tractor/trailer unit was taken to Aspirus Medford hospital for medical evaluation.

Assisting the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Stetsonville Fire, Medford Ambulance and MedEvac.

It does not appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

