Peter Rindal sworn in as Eau Claire County District Attorney

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Peter Rindal is officially sworn in as Eau Claire County’s District Attorney Friday afternoon after bring appointed by Governor Tony Evers.

Rindal takes over for Gary King who resigned following allegations of misconduct in office.

Rindal was appointed by Evers on Aug. 27.

He was officially sworn in Friday in Eau Claire County Court.

Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal says he is a lifelong Eau Claire resident.

“I have some leadership experience. I was Deputy DA for several years and was involved in hiring most of the attorneys in our office and I have served in a leadership role in that way and I will be bringing commitment to the role as well. I am a lifelong Eau Claire resident and continue to live here and obviously very invested in this community,” Rindal said.

Rindal will serve as DA for the rest of King’s term, which expires in Jan. 2025.

